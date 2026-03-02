Kalshi Promo Code: WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Monday night features a range of NBA, NHL and college basketball matchups. For those of us looking to get some action down on the games, the timing couldn’t be better. New customers can enhance their viewing experience by activating our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP here, which unlocks a $10 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades.

This welcome offer gives us an excellent opportunity to engage with markets for NBA action this week. Whether you’re handicapping the spreads or just want a sweat on the game, this is a great way to build your bankroll.

Details for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to defend their home court against the Boston Celtics, fans can take advantage of the latest Kalshi offer. This promotion allows new users to instantly boost their account balance. Here is the breakdown of the current sign-up bonus:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Date Last Verified March 2, 2026

Offer Overview

The mechanics of this promotion are straightforward for new Kalshi customers, which is exactly what we like to see. To unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, you simply register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The bonus funds are released once you have completed $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

One of the massive advantages of the Kalshi platform is its accessibility; it is available to players in all 50 states. Furthermore, we aren’t limited to just the NBA. Once you’re in, you can look for value across the board. We’re seeing great markets for college basketball, including futures before the NCAA Tournament begins. If you want to step outside of sports entirely, Kalshi offers unique markets for politics, culture, weather, and economics. It’s a great way to diversify your strategy beyond the hardwood.

Using the Kalshi Promo for NBA Games

Below are the win probabilities for Monday’s NBA slate. Note that we are looking strictly at percentages here, which gives us a clear view of how the market is handicapping these matchups without the noise of the vig.

Matchup Win Probability (Vig-Free) Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks 73% / 27% Houston Rockets @ Washington Wizards 88% / 12% Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz 82% / 18% LA Clippers @ Golden State Warriors 52% / 48%

Probabilities provided by Kalshi and consensus data as of March 2, 2026. Probabilities are normalized to remove the vig.

The risk-reward profiles vary heavily tonight, and for a savvy punter, this is where we find our edge. The Houston Rockets enter as the heaviest favorites with an 88% implied probability. A trade here is the “safe” play, yielding a small but likely profit. Conversely, the Washington Wizards are massive underdogs at 12%. If you’re looking for a lottery ticket, a successful trade on Washington would return a massive profit relative to your stake, though we have to be realistic—the market has them low for a reason.

For the marquee matchup, the numbers suggest the Boston Celtics are the superior play despite being on the road. When I’m handicapping this, I’m looking at efficiency: Boston boasts a dominant 7.1 Net Rating this season, drastically outperforming Milwaukee’s -3.3 Net Rating. The Celtics also control the glass more effectively, securing 52.4% of available rebounds compared to the Bucks’ 48.0%.

In the late window, the matchup between the Clippers and Warriors is much tighter (52% vs 48%), with Golden State actually holding a slight statistical edge in Net Rating (1.2 vs. 0.2) despite being the underdog in the probability market. That’s exactly the kind of discrepancy we look for when hunting for value.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get started? Activating the Kalshi promo code is a simple process designed to get new users into the action quickly.

Download and Register: Visit the site here and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to create your account. Verify Identity: Complete the necessary steps to provide proof of identification. This ensures account security and compliance. Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the offer to your new account. First Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your account. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must complete $10 worth of trades. This does not need to be a single $10 transaction; you can reach this threshold through a sum of smaller trades on various markets.

Once these requirements are met, the $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, giving you extra ammunition to predict outcomes for sports, politics and more.