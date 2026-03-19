Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: March Madness Is Here, Get $10 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Predictions

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Claim the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on any March Madness game today, with the NCAA Tournament officially starting.

Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades to receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades ranging from any topic.

For today, of course, all eyes in the sports world are going to be on March Madness, which Kalshi has you covered for every single game tipping off today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

The latest promotional offer presents an exciting opportunity specifically tailored for new Kalshi customers. If you are eager to get in on all the action of today’s College Basketball slate, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use across a wide variety of collegiate prediction markets. Because the platform operates uniquely as a financial exchange, Kalshi is widely accessible and available in all 50 states, provided that users are at least 18 years of age to play. Activating this welcome offer is an incredibly straightforward process.

To claim the $10 bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is successfully funded, your bonus will be fully unlocked after you have made a total of $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you are forecasting a major longshot upset or simply backing a heavy consensus favorite on the NCAA hardwood today, this simple structure ensures you have the extra capital needed to maximize your college basketball predictions.

Use Kalshi for March Madness Predictions Today

Matchup Spread Probability Troy vs. Nebraska TROY +12.5 / NEB -12.5 12% / 88% High Point vs. Wisconsin HP +8.5 / WIS -8.5 20% / 81%

Looking into two of the early games Thursday, Nebraska is currently favored by 12.5 points on the spread with a set total of 138.5, while Wisconsin is favored by 8.5 points in a contest boasting a much higher 162.5-point total.

Taking a closer look at the underlying metrics, the 12:40 p.m. ET matchup features No. 4 seed Nebraska (26-6) facing off against No. 13 seed Troy (22-11). Nebraska ranks No. 14 overall in KenPom with a top-10 defense, and they are seeking their first-ever NCAA Tournament win after a historically tough 0-8 record in the first round. However, Troy arrives as the Sun Belt champion playing a gritty mid-major style, making this a classic spot where seed perception might inflate the consensus prediction percentages.

Later at 1:50 p.m. ET, No. 5 seed Wisconsin (24-10) clashes with No. 12 seed High Point (30-4). Wisconsin features an elite No. 8 adjusted offensive efficiency and expects forward Nolan Winter back from injury, which has slightly shifted the market. Still, High Point rides a 14-game win streak as the nation’s third-highest scoring team at 90.0 points per game. This creates a fascinating stylistic clash that gives traders plenty of angles to consider when searching for longshot value on the board.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the simple steps below to set up your new account and unlock your bonus for today’s college basketball slate: