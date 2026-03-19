Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 March Madness Bonus for NCAA Tournament Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of March hoops, and as your savvy prediction market guide, I am here to make sure you are getting the absolute best bang for your buck. If you are ready to step up your game and try something a little more sophisticated than a standard wager, the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP, is your ticket to a nice pay day. Sign up here to start making trades on college basketball with this welcome offer.

New customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the platform’s unique prediction markets. Whether you want to back a massive Cinderella upset in today’s matchups or forecast any college basketball game this week, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get in on the action and chase bigger payouts with total confidence.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

Offer Overview

For those of us looking to get some real skin in the game for today’s college basketball slate, this exclusive promotion is a phenomenal starting point. Available strictly for new Kalshi customers, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus just by creating an account and diving into the action. To fully unlock this $10 bonus, you simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, giving you the perfect avenue to back your college hoops forecasts.

To successfully claim this offer, new Kalshi customers are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The platform is incredibly accessible, available in all 50 states, though users must be at least 18 years old to play, deposit, and start trading.

What makes this platform so exciting is that we aren’t just stuck trading on basic game outcomes. You can also make trades on props and futures. For example, you can buy a contract for a specific NCAAB team to win the national title. It is a fantastic way to ride a team’s momentum all the way to a championship payout.

NCAAB Games on Thursday

Matchup Probability Howard @ Michigan 1.7% / 98.3% Texas @ BYU 44.4% / 55.6% Texas A&M @ Saint Mary’s 41.1% / 58.9% Saint Louis @ Georgia 43.9% / 56.1% Idaho @ Houston 3.7% / 96.3%

Beyond the outright winners, today’s slate features massive spreads like Michigan -30.5 (151.5 total) and Houston -23.5 (137.5 total), alongside tight -2.5 point spreads favoring BYU (157.5 total), Saint Mary’s (148.5 total), and Georgia (167.5 total).

If you apply your $10 qualifying trade strictly to the day’s heaviest favorite, the #1 overall seed Michigan Wolverines (98.3%), you are looking at a microscopic return. Conversely, trading that same $10 on the day’s heaviest underdog, the Howard Bison (1.7%), would yield a massive profit should they pull off the miracle upset.

For those looking at more competitive fixtures, Georgia will take on Saint Louis in a potential shootout. Both teams feature potent offenses.

Start Trading NCAAB Action with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting your account set up and claiming your bonus is a quick, straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to activate this exclusive Kalshi offer for today’s college basketball action:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here. Enter standard personal information and provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Kalshi Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade worth $10; any combination or cumulative sum of trades that reaches the $10 threshold will perfectly fulfill the requirement.

Once you have successfully placed your $10 in cumulative trades, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account to use on the rest of the college hoops slate.