Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus Wisconsin-Michigan, CBB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Complete the simple registration process with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get in on the best prediction markets for today’s loaded college basketball slate. Complete $10 in trades for games like Wisconsin vs. Michigan and Virginia vs. Duke to get $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Click here to sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus

Getting started with Kalshi is a simple process, and claiming your welcome offer takes just a matter of minutes. Before you dive into trading on the daily college basketball prediction markets, review the essential parameters of the promotion below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified March 14 by WTOP

Offer Overview

This dynamic promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on prediction markets. To claim the $10 sign-up bonus, you must register a new account and initiate a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, simply execute $10 in trades across any of Kalshi’s available prediction markets. Once your cumulative trading volume hits the $10 threshold, the bonus is instantly unlocked and credited to your account, supplying you with extra equity to attack today’s College Basketball slate.

One of the core advantages of Kalshi is its unique classification as a prediction market, which allows the platform to operate legally in all 50 states. This broad accessibility means fans nationwide can actively participate in college hoops markets and more. As long as you are at least 18 years old and opening your very first account, meeting the $1 deposit and $10 trading requirements will guarantee your welcome bonus.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo Today

The win probabilities from Kalshi are listed below:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: MICH 87% / WIS 13%

Houston vs. Arizona: AZ 58% / HOU 44%

Virginia vs. Duke: DUKE 75% / UVA 26%

Today’s slate is anchored by a pair of elite statistical clashes. In the Big 12 championship, AP #5 Houston (28-5) challenges AP #2 Arizona (31-2). Arizona boasts a highly efficient offense, but they face a Houston squad that recently dismantled Kansas 69-47. In the ACC championship, AP #1 Duke (31-2) looks to pair the ACC tournament with the regular season championship against AP #10 Virginia (29-4). Duke relies on overwhelming offensive production and rebounding advantages, while Virginia counters with a trademark stifling defense that just limited Miami to 62 points, creating a fascinating stylistic clash.

Secure Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Activating your sign-up bonus requires following a step-by-step sequence. Follow the instructions below to establish your account and securely unlock the promotion:

Create an Account: Register by clicking here and providing your standard personal information. To ensure strict regulatory compliance, you will also need to securely upload proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to explicitly guarantee your eligibility for the new user offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, process a first-time deposit of at least $1. Execute Your Trades: To finalize the activation, execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not need to risk $10 on a single outcome; accumulating a sum of $10 across multiple smaller, calculated trades will successfully satisfy this requirement.

The moment your cumulative trading volume hits that $10 benchmark, the $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and available in your account.