Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Oscars Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By redeeming Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of an excellent welcome offer: get a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades on the Oscars. This introductory bonus provides the perfect opportunity to start trading on the highly anticipated Academy Awards. Click here to activate this offer.

Whether you are looking to predict the winner for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, or any of the other exciting Oscar categories available on the platform, this sign-up offer allows you to maximize your initial action and capitalize on awards season.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Make Oscars Predictions

For new Kalshi customers looking to explore prediction markets, this introductory offer provides a straightforward way to secure a $10 sign-up bonus. To get started, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be successfully unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi is fully accessible to players across all 50 states, provided that users are at least 18 years of age to play.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 15, 2026

This extra trading power arrives at a perfect time for cinema’s biggest event. You can apply your newly unlocked bonus to the exciting Oscars prediction markets. This cinematic showdown gives new Kalshi customers an excellent environment to complete their qualifying $10 in trades and jump right into the action by predicting which films and stars will take home the hardware.

Use Kalshi Promo on the Oscars

When analyzing the Oscars to determine the better bet, evaluating different categories is key. Trading on the Academy Awards involves tracking precursor guild awards, historical voting trends, and overall industry momentum rather than traditional sports metrics. The data strongly suggests that backing heavy favorites in established technical or supporting categories often serves as the safer prediction, while the highly contested marquee awards, like Best Picture or Best Actress, can provide excellent opportunities to capitalize on underdog value.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Academy Awards is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your bonus funds:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by supplying your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility on the platform.

Register for a new account by supplying your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility on the platform. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion.

During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades. Keep in mind that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10. You can spread out your predictions across various Oscar categories—once the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, you will satisfy the requirement.

As soon as your initial $10 in trades is completed, your $10 sign-up bonus will be available in your account. With your bonus secured, you will have extra capital to navigate the prediction markets for the Oscars and beyond.