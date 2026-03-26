Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Trades

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Dive into the Sweet 16 tonight after signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, which can be used on any NCAA Tournament prediction this weekend, starting with the Sweet 16 tonight.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on the NCAA Tournament, or any other event to receive a $10 bonus. Kalshi has gained immense popularity over the last year or so due to the sheer volume of topics you can trade on, which includes March Madness but also a ton of non-sports topics for you to check out.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before you dive into forecasting the outcomes of today’s college basketball matchups, it does stand to reason that you should review the details of the welcome offer. Claiming your reward is a straightforward process designed to get you into the prediction markets quickly. Here is a quick breakdown of the current promotion:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

By applying the promo code WTOP during your registration, you ensure your new account is eligible for the reward. Once you are successfully verified as a new Kalshi customer and meet the introductory $10 trading requirement on the platform, your sign-up bonus will be unlocked.

Unlocking Your Prediction Market Advantage

For new Kalshi customers looking to get in on today’s exciting college basketball action, claiming the welcome reward is highly accessible. To get started, you must register and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your account. From there, simply dive into the prediction markets and make $10 in trades. Whether you are forecasting a major underdog upset or taking a position on a heavy favorite, your initial trades will put you right on track to qualify for the promotion.

Once you have successfully met the introductory $10 trading threshold, you will officially unlock your $10 sign-up bonus. This extra capital is perfect for extending your college basketball forecasts throughout the week. Kalshi’s unique prediction markets are widely accessible, as the platform is available in all 50 states. Please note that all users must be at least 18 years of age to play. By taking advantage of this straightforward, low-deposit offer, new users can quickly secure bonus funds to enhance their trading strategy for the rest of the season.

Sweet 16 Odds, Preview Tonight

Matchup Spread Probability Illinois @ Houston HOU -2.5 / ILL +2.5 HOU 59% / ILL 40% Arkansas @ Arizona ARIZ -8.5 / ARK +8.5 ARIZ 78% / ARK 23%

For these two games tonight, Houston is currently favored by 3.5 points over Illinois with a game total set at 139.5. Meanwhile, Arizona lays 7.5 points against Arkansas in a matchup featuring a much higher 165.5 over/under.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for NCAA Tournament Bonus

Ready to jump into the prediction markets for today’s college basketball slate? Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and secure process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully unlock your reward:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. To ensure platform security and verify your eligibility, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get your portfolio started. Start Trading: Browse today’s NCAAMB matchups and make $10 worth of trades in the prediction markets.

Important Note on the Trading Requirement: You do not need to make a single trade worth $10 to activate the offer. You can spread your action across multiple games or different outcomes. As long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account.

Once your bonus is activated, you will have the extra capital ready to deploy on any of the exciting college basketball showdowns left on the schedule.