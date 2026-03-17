Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, WBC, First Four Predictions

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Claim the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a guaranteed bonus and start trading on any NBA, March Madness First Four game tonight, along with the World Baseball Classic Championship.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades- across and topic- to receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades ranging from any topic.

Kalshi is a predictions market that works in percentages, allowing you to trade on a bunch of different topics, including sports. You can look to trade on the NBA, or check out non-sports topics such as politics, culture, crypto, the weather, economics and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

If you want to jump into the action for an exciting slate of games tonight, this promotion is reserved strictly for new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on this welcome offer. It goes without saying that finding an edge in the prediction markets requires capital, and this $10 sign-up bonus gives you exactly that.

Unlocking the value is an incredibly straightforward process. Once registered, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account. From there, the $10 bonus will be officially unlocked after you have executed $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. The platform is legally available in all 50 states, but please note that users must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Thunder-Magic Preview via Kalshi

Team Spread Game Winner Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 81% Orlando Magic +9.5 20%

When breaking down the numbers to see which side is the smarter prediction, we put a lot of stock in recent form and injury reports. The defending-champion Thunder are rolling into this contest riding an eight-game winning streak, fueled in large part by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic scoring tear. Meanwhile, the Magic recently had a seven-game win streak snapped and are dealing with a battered roster, missing key pieces like Franz Wagner to injury management.

It does stand to reason that Orlando will fight hard at home to bounce back. The Magic actually hold a slight advantage on the glass this season, corralling 50.0% of available rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 48.9%. Still, given the health disparity and Oklahoma City’s sheer momentum, the Thunder represent the safer trade, while the short-handed Magic offer intriguing longshot value for risk-tolerant traders.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the platform and capturing this value before the game tips off is a fast and easy process. Follow these exact steps to activate the offer and claim your $10 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device.

Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a regulated exchange, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your profile.

Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a regulated exchange, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the promotional offer.

During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code to lock in your eligibility for the promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified and your account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet.

Once your identity is verified and your account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Trade to Unlock: Finally, you must execute $10 worth of trades to activate the offer. You do not have to put the full $10 on a single prediction. You can spread your volume out across multiple markets, just as long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10 before the sign-up bonus is released.

Once you have met the required $10 trading threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus will be available in your account, giving you extra funds to forecast the action during the remainder of the NBA season.