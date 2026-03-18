Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for March Madness First Round Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers looking to trade on the latest action can take advantage of a welcome bonus by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 sign-up bonus, which is unlocked after making $10 in trades. Click here to redeem this offer.

This promotion provides a perfect entry point for the highly anticipated First Four matchup between the SMU Mustangs and the Miami (OH) RedHawks, and the initial trades and resulting welcome bonus can be used across any college basketball prediction market available this week. The round of 64 tips off on Thursday, which means there is wall-to-wall college basketball action coming this weekend.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2026

The latest Kalshi promo code presents an exciting opportunity for new Kalshi customers to dive into the college basketball slate. By signing up, eligible new users secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the SMU versus Miami (OH) matchup or any other available market. Kalshi is widely accessible across the country, operating in all 50 states for users who are at least 18 years of age.

Unlocking this reward requires minimal upfront commitment. To claim the bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their newly created accounts. The $10 bonus is officially unlocked after the user executes $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether taking a position on the favored Mustangs or backing a historic upset by the RedHawks, this promotion offers a highly accessible way to build an early portfolio.

March Madness Continues With SMU-Miami (OH)

Team Market Probability SMU Mustangs 73% Miami (OH) RedHawks 27

Trading $10 on the favored SMU Mustangs to win the matchup yields a steady, proportionate return if they secure the victory. Conversely, taking a $10 position on the underdog Miami (OH) RedHawks offers a much higher potential payout should they pull off the upset. Consensus odds cover a variety of college basketball markets for this contest, including the outright winner and point margins.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer ahead of the SMU vs. Miami (OH) matchup:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP when registering to ensure you are eligible for the reward. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth the full $10, a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller prediction market trades will fulfill this requirement.

Once you have successfully reached the $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and immediately available in your Kalshi account.