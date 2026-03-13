Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for College Basketball, USA-Cananda Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWith a busy day in sports ahead of us, the Kalshi promo code WTOP provides an easy route to $10 in bonuses. Just make $10 in trades for college basketball conference tournament games, USA vs. Canada in the WBC, or any of the NBA matchups to unlock your reward. Click here to sign up.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Details
|Kalshi Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Kalshi User Offer
|$10 sign-up bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Promo Confirmed
|March 13, 2026
Offer OverviewExclusively available to new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer is the perfect tool to maximize your leverage on today’s games. To get started, you simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: once you have made $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and credited to your account. Because Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, this promotion is widely accessible. The platform is uniquely available to users in all 50 states, provided that individuals are at least 18 years of age to play. By meeting these basic requirements, funding your account, and executing your qualifying trades, you can seamlessly secure your bonus funds and dive deeper into the daily action.
Kalshi College Basketball Probabilities
- Iowa State (39%) vs. Arizona (61%)
- Purdue (61%) vs. Nebraska (39%)
- Kansas (32%) vs. Houston (68%)
Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOPClaiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account, apply your promo code, and start trading on today’s college basketball action:
- Register Your Account: Create a new account by clicking here and entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your profile and ensure a secure trading experience.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the exclusive welcome offer.
- Make a First-Time Deposit: Link an approved payment method and fund your account with a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1.
- Execute Your Trades: To unlock your reward, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you can reach this threshold through any combination of smaller trades. Once the sum of your trades hits $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account.