Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for College Basketball, USA-Cananda Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Confirmed March 13, 2026

Offer Overview

Kalshi College Basketball Probabilities

Iowa State (39%) vs. Arizona (61%)

Purdue (61%) vs. Nebraska (39%)

Kansas (32%) vs. Houston (68%)

Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Register Your Account: Create a new account by clicking here and entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your profile and ensure a secure trading experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Make a First-Time Deposit: Link an approved payment method and fund your account with a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Execute Your Trades: To unlock your reward, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you can reach this threshold through any combination of smaller trades. Once the sum of your trades hits $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account.