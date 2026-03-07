Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA, UFC Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Details

The table below outlines the specific details of the current welcome offer available for the Duke vs. North Carolina regular-season finale:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified On March 7

This promotion is exclusively available to new customers. To remain eligible, users must be at least 18 years of age and physically present in the United States. Fulfilling the $10 cumulative trading requirement unlocks the bonus funds for future action.

Kalshi Sign-Up Bonus Overview

For basketball fans, the Kalshi sign-up offer provides a low-barrier entry into the world of prediction markets. Exclusively available to new Kalshi customers, this promotion allows users to earn a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the exchange.

To claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus is subsequently unlocked once the user has completed $10 in trades on any of the platform’s prediction markets. Unlike traditional sports betting platforms that often face complex regional restrictions, Kalshi is legal and available in all 50 states. Eligible users must be at least 18 years old to participate and start trading.

Kalshi Duke vs. North Carolina Preview

Duke has been dominant at Cameron Indoor Stadium this year and the win probabilities reflect that.

Duke: 92%

UNC: 8%

Statistically, the Blue Devils justify the steep price. Duke enters this contest with a 28-2 record and a flawless 14-0 mark at home. Their dominance is anchored by Cameron Boozer, who averages a double-double with 22.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. While North Carolina holds a respectable 24-6 record, they are significantly hampered by the loss of star forward Caleb Wilson, who is sidelined with a season-ending broken thumb. Without Wilson’s 19.8 points per game, the Tar Heels face a daunting task against a Duke defense that allows just 62.5 points per game. Duke’s superior point differential (+20.6) and full-strength roster suggest they are the far more stable investment compared to the depleted visitors.

NBA Prediction Markets: Magic vs. Timberwolves and Warriors vs. Thunder

While the college basketball rivalry takes center stage, new users can also apply their initial trades toward marquee NBA matchups on Kalshi. This weekend features a variety of notable NBA games, including Magic vs. Timberwolves and Warriors vs. Thunder.

These professional matchups offer alternative markets for users working toward their $10 cumulative trading requirement.

Steps To Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the exchange and claiming your bonus is a simple process. New users can unlock the $10 sign-up bonus by following the steps below:

Click here and Register: Download the Kalshi app and create a new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Identity: Complete the registration process by providing the necessary proof of identification to secure your account. Enter Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Complete Trading Requirement: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that users do not need to place a single trade valued at $10 to qualify. The requirement is satisfied once the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10. Whether you are taking positions on the Blue Devils, NBA markets like the Warriors vs. Thunder, or other events, once you have traded a total of $10, the $10 sign-up bonus will become available for use.