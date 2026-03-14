Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Nuggets-Lakers, NBA Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP now, you will be set up with your new account just in time for tonight’s high-profile basketball games like Nuggets vs. Lakers and Virginia vs. Duke. Trade $10 for any of these games and get $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Click here to get started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Terms

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms + Conditions 18+ In All 50 States Offer Confirmed March 14 by WTOP

Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on today’s crucial Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, this promotional offer provides a highly efficient starting point. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, eligible users qualify for a $10 sign-up bonus. Whether you are backing the Lakers to extend their six-game home winning streak or predicting a dominant performance from the visiting Nuggets, this extra capital allows you to explore prediction markets across today’s NBA slate.

Unlocking this reward requires a simple, calculated step: the $10 bonus becomes fully available once you have made $10 in trades on the prediction markets. Kalshi operates legally in all 50 states, making it fully accessible to basketball fans nationwide who are at least 18 years of age. Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer ensures new Kalshi customers are strategically positioned to extract value from every pivotal moment.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Denver Nuggets (57%) @ Los Angeles Lakers (43%)

Orlando Magic (39%) @ Miami Heat (61%)

When evaluating where to place your trades, foundational season statistics clarify the underlying probabilities. In the Western Conference clash, the Denver Nuggets hold a distinct analytical advantage. Denver boasts a 4.2 Net Rating compared to Los Angeles’s 1.0, indicating the Nuggets operate with greater per-100-possession efficiency. Additionally, Denver controls the glass with a 50.3% Total Rebound Percentage against the Lakers’ 49.9%. The data tells a similar story in the Eastern Conference. Despite Orlando leading the season series 4-0, Miami profiles as the safer choice today, carrying a superior Net Rating (3.6 vs. 1.2) and a slight edge in Total Rebound Percentage (50.3% vs. 50.0%). These metrics structurally support why the Nuggets and Heat sit as mathematically justified favorites to secure outright victories tonight.

Additional Markets: College Basketball and World Baseball Classic

Your Kalshi bonus extends beyond Saturday in the NBA. Users can also deploy their funds on other major sports events, including high-stakes college basketball matchups like Virginia vs. Duke. The Blue Devils look to put a final stamp on their case for the No. 1 overall seed. Furthermore, the World Baseball Classic showdown featuring Venezuela vs. Japan gives another attractive option. Exploring these markets offers additional avenues to identify favorable probabilities and maximize the utility of your sign-up bonus.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on Kalshi and unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s first tip-off requires following a straightforward, step-by-step process. Complete these actions to claim your $10 reward:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by clicking here and providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration to properly opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To finalize the activation, execute $10 worth of trades on the prediction markets. You are not required to make a single $10 trade; any cumulative combination of smaller trades that sums to $10 satisfies the threshold.

Once these parameters are successfully met, the $10 sign-up bonus will automatically deposit into your account.