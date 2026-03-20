Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for March Madness Games Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Enjoy the second day of the NCAA Tournament today by redeeming Kalshi promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on any March Madness game today.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on the NCAA Tournament, or any other event to receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades ranging from any topic.

Part of the fun with using Kalshi is being able to trade on pretty much anything you can think of, but for today the main focus is going to be on March Madness, of course, with 16 total games on the schedule.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NCAA Tournament Bonus

Getting started on the premier prediction market is straightforward. If you are ready to forecast today’s college basketball matchups, the details below outline exactly what you need to know about the current welcome bonus. Simply use the promo code during registration, meet the initial trading requirement, and unlock your bonus to expand your college hoops portfolio.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 20th, 2026

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly simple for new Kalshi customers looking to get in on today’s college basketball slate. To claim the $10 sign-up bonus, you will need to register your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is successfully funded, simply place $10 in trades on any of the available prediction markets. As soon as you meet that $10 trading threshold—whether you are forecasting the outcomes of tonight’s most highly anticipated collegiate matchups or exploring other events on the platform—your $10 bonus will be fully unlocked.

It does stand to reason that Kalshi is changing the game. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated financial exchange rather than a traditional sports platform, it is broadly accessible nationwide. The platform is legally available in all 50 states, giving college hoops fans across the country the unique opportunity to trade on the sport they love. Please note that to be eligible to claim this specific sign-up offer, you must be a first-time user and at least 18 to play.

Use Kalshi for March Madness Predictions Today

Here is a look at the current prices for two of the games today:

Matchup Spread Game Winner Santa Clara Broncos at Kentucky Wildcats SCU +3.5 / UK -3.5 SCU 42% / UK 59% Hofstra Pride at Alabama Crimson Tide HOF +10.5 / ALA -10.5 HOF 15% / ALA 86%

Beyond the outright winner markets, consensus odds show Kentucky as a 3.5-point favorite against Santa Clara with the total set at 157.5. Meanwhile, Alabama is an 10.5-point favorite over Hofstra, featuring a slightly higher game total of 158.5.

When evaluating these matchups for underlying value, No. 4 seed Alabama (23-9) presents a daunting challenge for No. 13 seed Hofstra (24-10) at 3:15 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide boast a stellar #8 RPI rating and 10 wins against top-50 opponents, though they will be without junior guard Aden Holloway. Hofstra enters the contest riding a seven-game win streak with serious underdog confidence under coach Speedy Claxton, but they have their work cut out for them against Alabama.

The 12:15 p.m. ET matchup presents a closer statistical battle. No. 7 seed Kentucky (21-13) faces a trendy bracket-buster in No. 10 seed Santa Clara (25-8). Santa Clara actually holds a higher RPI rank (#33 to Kentucky’s #40) and deep connections to the Wildcats’ past. The Broncos will aim to exploit Kentucky’s defense, especially with Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance out with a knee injury. However, Kentucky’s strength of schedule and three top-25 victories provide compelling data points for those analyzing the Wildcats’ metrics.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a secure and straightforward process. Follow these easy steps to activate the offer and begin building your college basketball prediction portfolio:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a federally regulated financial exchange, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the welcome offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single prediction worth $10; rather, any combination of trades that sums up to $10 will satisfy this requirement.

As soon as your cumulative trades reach that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account, giving you extra trading power for today’s college basketball slate and beyond.