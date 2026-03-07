Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Andrew Thomas lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Sporting KC

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored two minutes into the second half and Andrew Thomas made it stand…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored two minutes into the second half and Andrew Thomas made it stand up as the Seattle Sounders edged Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kossa-Rienzi subbed in for Yéimar Gomez Andrade in the 23rd minute before scoring in the 47th to give the Sounders the lead. Jesús Ferreira notched his third assist in three matches and his 39th in 198 career appearances. Kossa-Rienzi found the net for the first time this season after scoring three times in 22 appearances as a rookie last year.

Thomas finished with five saves in posting his second clean sheet of the season and his fifth in 15 career starts for the Sounders (2-1-0).

Roman Bürki stopped three shots in his 92nd start, all with St. Louis City. Thomas had three saves and Bürki two in the scoreless first half.

First-year coach Yoann Damet is still searching for his first victory with St. Louis City (0-2-1). Damet spent three seasons as an assistant under former Columbus Crew head man Wilfried Nancy.

Seattle bounced back from losing a fifth straight road opener — 2-1 to Real Salt Lake — and improved to 6-1-0 all time versus St. Louis City.

St. Louis: At Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Seattle: At San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday in the third of five straight road matches for the Sounders.

