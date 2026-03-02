Judge relishes opportunity as U.S. captain in WBC, especially with conflict raging in Middle East

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge said putting on a Team USA jersey Monday carried special significance,…

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge said putting on a Team USA jersey Monday carried special significance, especially considering the conflict raging across the Middle East after the U.S-Israel joint strikes on Iran that started three days ago.

The three-time American League MVP is the U.S. captain heading into the World Baseball Classic, which runs from Thursday through March 17.

The Americans play their first game against Brazil on Friday in Houston.

“A lot of crazy things happening in the world right now,” Judge said after the team’s workout on Monday. “I count my blessings every day that I get a chance to come out here, play the game that I love, have my family around me and be around these great guys.”

The 33-year-old outfielder said he addressed the squad during a meeting, telling the star-studded group to take advantage of the opportunity and get to know each other.

Judge added that being captain for Team USA is one of the biggest honors of his career. While several others on the roster have played for the U.S. in previous WBC events or other international competitions, this is the seven-time All-Star’s first experience.

“I flipped (the jersey) over and looked at the front where it said USA and for me it just really hit home,” he said. “I started thinking of — some of us probably have people who have served in the military in our family or people we know who have served in the military.

“That was the first thing I thought of — there are individuals out there that have sacrificed everything for this country to allow me to have my wife safe at home, my daughter safe at home and I get a chance to come out here and play a kids’ game.”

This will be the sixth WBC tournament, dating to the inaugural edition in 2006. Japan has won three times, in 2006, 2009 and most recently 2023, when Shohei Ohtani memorably struck out U.S. star Mike Trout for the final out.

The Dominican Republic won in 2013 and the U.S. captured its lone title in 2017.

This year’s 20-team event starts Thursday with four groups of five teams playing in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The U.S. will be in Houston, playing four games over five days in Pool B against Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, when the tournament switches to a single-elimination format. Houston and Miami will each host two games in the quarterfinal round, and the semifinals and final will be in Miami.

The U.S. has two exhibition games in Arizona against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday and Colorado Rockies on Wednesday before traveling to Houston for Friday’s opener.

The Americans have a young, talented pitching staff that includes both of last year’s Cy Young Award winners — Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes.

Skenes played his first two seasons in college for the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU.

U.S. manager Mark DeRosa said he had worked up a big recruiting pitch to have Skenes join the roster last year, but it ended up being an easy, short conversation.

“He said, ‘I want to do this for every serviceman and woman who protects our freedom,’” DeRosa said. “At the end of the day, that’s all that needs to be said. There’s something very special about representing your country. We take it seriously. We want to enjoy the game and have fun, but certainly understand the responsibility that comes with it.”

U.S. reliever Griffin Jax played three seasons for Air Force as well.

Among the others on the pitching staff: Giants workhorse Logan Webb, Padres flamethrowing reliever Mason Miller and veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw, who retired from Major League Baseball after a brilliant 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers following last year’s World Series win, but is returning for one more WBC.

Skubal has already said he’ll only start once for the U.S. team before returning to the Detroit Tigers for the remainder of spring training.

The potential starting lineup should have plenty of power with veteran sluggers Bryce Harper, Judge and Kyle Schwarber leading the way. There’s also some youth and speed with center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster.

DeRosa returns as manager after leading the U.S. to a second-place finish in 2023. The pitching coach is former Yankees lefty Andy Pettitte, the hitting coaches are Matt Holliday and Sean Casey, and the bench coach is Michael Young.

