Jon Rahm takes LIV Golf Hong Kong to end winless run

HONG KONG (AP) — Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf Hong Kong event on Sunday for his first individual title since 2024.

Rahm shot 6 under in the final round and finished 23 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of runner-up Thomas Detry. The Spaniard hadn’t won a title since LIV Golf Chicago in 2024.

“I’ve been very ecstatic for wins in the past. This one just feels like a big weight off my shoulders,” he said.

Back-to-back defending LIV Golf champion Rahm was tied with Detry and Harold Varner III on 17 under going into the final round at Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling. Thomas Pieters finished third on 19 under.

“I played really good all day,” Rahm said. “It was incredible. But I just tried to stay very patient and committed to each shot, knowing that I was doing everything right and things were going to happen.”

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC took the team prize.

