Joey Logano wins pole at Phoenix to give Team Penske desert doubleheader qualifying sweep

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano completed a Team Penske qualifying sweep at Phoenix Raceway, where the team is celebrating its 60th anniversary in motorsports.

Logano’s run at 135.537 mph put him on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday. David Malukas, in his first season with the storied organization, started on the pole Saturday for the IndyCar race.

NASCAR and IndyCar are bundled together this weekend for a doubleheader in the desert, and Roger Penske used the opportunity to assemble his six drivers spanning the two series for the 60th anniversary celebration.

Through qualifying, they have delivered: Austin Cindric qualified his Penske Ford third — behind reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson — and Ryan Blaney, who won last year’s finale, qualified fifth.

Blaney is the BetMGM betting favorite to win the race with 10 top-five finishes in 20 career starts at Phoenix.

Tyler Reddick set a NASCAR record by winning the first three races of the season and will start fourth Sunday as he seeks a fourth consecutive victory.

Anthony Alfredo, the fill-in driver at Hendrick Motorsports as Alex Bowman battles vertigo, qualified 31st.

