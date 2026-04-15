Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 NBA Bonus for Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers

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We have two more NBA play-in games tonight between the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers, and you can get in on the action with the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer are able to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on any NBA or MLB game tonight, headlined by these two NBA play-in games and a bunch of fun MLB games.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB or any other sport. Once this initial entry is placed you will receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

Before the Clippers and Warriors tip off for their Play-In Tournament clash, you need all the details to claim this welcome bonus. We put a lot of stock in securing the best value from the jump, so here is a quick breakdown of the current promotional offer available to new users:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

Claiming the latest welcome offer is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Underdog customers. Once you register your account, simply play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. This streamlined promotion allows you to rapidly boost your playable balance just in time for the April 15, 2026, NBA Play-In Tournament matchup between the Warriors and Clippers.

Keep in mind that this offer carries strict eligibility rules to activate. You must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once those basic requirements are cleared and your initial $5 entry is submitted, your $50 bonus will be ready to deploy for the live action.

NBA Entries Tonight via Underdog

If you are looking to utilize your promo tonight, these high-profile matchups present fascinating angles based on historical defensive benchmarks. Here are the key lines to watch:

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers vs. Warriors)

(Clippers vs. Warriors) Line: 29.5 Points

29.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (76ers vs. Magic)

(76ers vs. Magic) Line: 29.5 Points

29.5 Points Stephen Curry (Warriors at Clippers)

(Warriors at Clippers) Line: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Paolo Banchero (Magic at 76ers)

(Magic at 76ers) Line: 23.5 Points

23.5 Points Paul George (76ers vs. Magic)

(76ers vs. Magic) Line: 21.5 Points

Kawhi Leonard headlines the slate for the Western Conference. Leonard comes into this matchup looking to build on what has been one of his best regular seasons of his career.

In the Eastern Conference clash, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George lead the 76ers against the Magic. Without Joel Embiid, those two will need to pick up to scoring slack for the team.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus entries in time for the Play-In Tournament showdown between the Clippers and the Warriors is a simple process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus and lock in your official predictions:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile by providing standard personal information. You must be a completely new user and meet all the minimum age and regional requirements for your location.

Create a new profile by providing standard personal information. You must be a completely new user and meet all the minimum age and regional requirements for your location. Enter the Code: Ensure promo code WTOP is applied during the registration process.

Ensure promo code is applied during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided. Submit Your Play: Submit a $5 entry on the platform to officially activate the promotion and unlock your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your bonus is activated and you are ready to build your card, you will have two primary options for structuring your picks:

Standard Entry

A standard entry requires a minimum of 2+ picks and will trigger the largest payout multiplier. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be graded as a winner. If even one selection falls short, the entire entry loses. This is where you leverage your most confident, analytical projections.

Flex Entry

If you prefer a bit of a safety net and want to include a potential longshot, you can choose to flex an entry built with 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly reduced compared to a standard play, a flex entry allows you to still receive some winnings even if one leg is incorrect. It’s a smart way to manage risk while still targeting a solid return.