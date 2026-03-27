Jets visit the Avalanche following Scheifele’s 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (30-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-13-10, in the Central Division) Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Winnipeg Jets (30-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-13-10, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Colorado Avalanche after Mark Scheifele’s two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Jets’ 3-2 loss.

Colorado is 14-3-5 against the Central Division and 48-13-10 overall. The Avalanche are 17-1-5 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Winnipeg is 30-30-12 overall and 9-8-4 against the Central Division. The Jets have gone 27-9-8 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 3-2. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Scheifele has 34 goals and 54 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nicolas Roy: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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