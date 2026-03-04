Japan beats Taiwan 2-0 and Vietnam edges India 2-1 with late winner at Women’s Asian Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike scored second-half goals as Japan overcame the heat and a determined…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike scored second-half goals as Japan overcame the heat and a determined Taiwan defense on Wednesday to open Group C with a 2-0 win at the Women’s Asian Cup.

Ngân Thi Van Su scored twice, including the clincher in the fourth minute of stoppage time, to guide Vietnam to a 2-1 win over India that completed the opening matches for the tournament’s 12 teams.

Japan won back-to-back titles in 2014 and ’18 and entered the tournament in Australia among the favorites.

After failing to convert multiple chances in the first hour, Japan finally opened the scoring when Momoko Tanikawa controlled Hana Takahashi’s long, lofted pass, steadied herself and finished with a neat right-foot shot from close range in the 61st minute.

Seike doubled the lead in the second of seven minutes of added time when she leaped to get above the defenders on the edge of the box and headed in Remina Chiba’s high cross from the left.

Japan had 30 shots at goal, including 10 on target, from almost 90% of possession. Taiwan didn’t fire a shot on goal but did well to keep the margin to two goals.

Yui Hasegawa’s last-minute shot was tipped over the crossbar by Taiwan goalkeeper Wang Yu-ting.

Match officials allowed a cooling break in each half, with players taking a few minutes to use ice bags on their faces and necks and drink water as the temperature headed toward 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) in the Western Australia capital.

Vietnam’s late clincher

Van Su curled a right-foot shot into the top corner from the left side in the 30th minute and Vietnam almost went ahead 2-0 just after halftime but had a goal disallowed on VAR.

The review determined that a long cross into the box touched the arm of Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã before Thái Thi Thao tapped in amid a goalmouth scramble in the 48th.

India equalized four minutes later on a counterattack when substitute Sanfida Nongrum launched a left-foot strike over the Vietnam goalkeeper.

The game appeared set for a draw until Vu Thi Hoa crossed from the left and Van Su fired a left-foot shot between the legs of a defender to seal the victory.

It was a setback for India, which hosted the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup but had to withdraw after an outbreak of COVID-19 within the squad.

Tournament update

In Group A, Sam Kerr scored in Australia’s opening 1-0 win over the Philippines in Perth last Sunday and 2024 runner-up South Korea beat Iran 3-0.

In Group B, Myong Yu Jong completed a first-half hat trick to set North Korea on course for a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and defending champion China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

Ahead of Thursday’s match against Australia, striker Sara Didar choked back tears as she shared the concerns of her Iranian team for their families and loved ones amid the war at home while they’re away contesting the continental championship.

