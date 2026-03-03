Jamal Murray’s 45 points help Nuggets beat the Jazz 128-125

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 45 points and made the go-ahead free throws with 31.8 seconds remaining…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 45 points and made the go-ahead free throws with 31.8 seconds remaining to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the depleted Utah Jazz 128-125 on Monday night.

Utah’s Keyonte George scored 36 points, but was denied two free throws that could have given the Jazz the lead on what would have been Nikola Jokic’s sixth foul with 16.3 seconds remaining — a shooting foul that was reversed to a blocked shot after a lengthy review.

Jokic, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds, made two free throws with 6.1 seconds left and George missed a last-second 3-pointer as the Nuggets escaped with the win.

Cam Johnson was a late scratch with a hurt ankle, but Julian Strawther scored 15 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 for Denver.

With Jokic on the bench and most of his teammates lacking energy in the second game of a back to back, Murray made five 3s and scored 18 points in the third quarter to push the Nuggets to a 100-93 lead entering the fourth. Murray was 13 of 19 from the field and had eight 3s along with seven turnovers.

George, in his second game back after missing three weeks to ankle sprains, matched Murray’s shot-making in 30 minutes of action on 14-for-22 shooting, with four 3s. His dunk with 2:13 left gave Utah a 122-118 lead.

Lauri Markkanen and most of Utah’s starters and rotation regulars have been shelved due to injury, but the Jazz never let the Nuggets’ lead reach double figures.

Kyle Filipowski scored 19 points and Ace Bailey had 18 for the Jazz, who have lost six straight.

Denver had lost three of four, including a 117-108 loss to Minnesota on Sunday night and the consecutive games seemed to take a toll.

Up next

Denver: Hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Utah: Vists the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

