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Former CAF general secretary Mosengo-Omba is elected president of Congolese soccer federation

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 1:00 PM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Véron Mosengo-Omba, the former general secretary of the Confederation of African Football, has been elected president of the Congolese soccer federation.

The federation said Wednesday that Mosengo-Omba, who was unopposed, received 60 votes from 65 to take over the position.

Mosengo-Omba stepped down in March after five years as CAF general secretary. He is a university friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and followed him from UEFA to FIFA in 2016. Mosengo-Omba left FIFA to take over as CAF general secretary in 2021.

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