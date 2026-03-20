Jalen Duren scores 23 points as Pistons beat Golden State in a game missing star power

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren scored 23 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Friday…

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren scored 23 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Friday night in a game missing two of the NBA’s biggest stars.

The Pistons beat the Warriors in the first matchup of the season between the teams on Jan. 30, but that was the last game Golden State’s Steph Curry (knee) has played this season. Now, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham (chest) has joined him for an extended absence.

Golden State’s injury situation got worse in the first half when Kristaps Porzingis left the game with lower back soreness.

Daniss Jenkins, starting for Cunningham, had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Detroit, which has won six of its last seven games. Paul Reed added 15 points for the Pistons, who won despite shooting 23.8% (5 for 21) on 3-pointers.

Golden State, which has lost seven of eight, turned the ball over 26 times, leading to 32 Pistons points. Brandin Podziemski had 15 points to lead Golden State.

The Warriors trailed by 14 going into the fourth quarter, and with Detroit playing the second game of a back-to-back while Golden State was starting one, both coaches went to their benches early.

Detroit dealt with its usual problem in the first half, shooting 23.1% (3 for 13) on 3-pointers, but they forced 13 Golden State turnovers and led 57-50 at halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same — the Pistons went 1 for 4 on 3-pointers, Golden State turned the ball over six more times and Detroit expanded the margin to 87-63.

Up next

Warriors: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

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