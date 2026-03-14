Jake Adicoff, first out gay American man to win gold in Winter Paralympics, adds to his medal tally

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There was no bow this time at the Milan Cortina Games for Jake Adicoff, the…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There was no bow this time at the Milan Cortina Games for Jake Adicoff, the first out gay American male Winter Paralympic champion.

Instead, he was tackled to the ground by teammate Oksana Masters after they helped the United States win the Para cross-country mixed relay on Saturday.

“It was initially a hug, and then she kind of put all her weight into it, and then all of a sudden I was on the ground,” Adicoff said. “She goes crazy, she’s got a lot of passion. She takes that to the race course and to the celebrations afterwards.”

It was a record-extending 23rd Paralympic medal for Masters, the most decorated American Winter Paralympian. Also on the U.S. team were Joshua Sweeney and Sydney Peterson.

“I’m a very passionate, aggressive person, and I was just so excited. I was so happy for Jake, because I know he’s chasing that clean sweep in cross-country skiing,” she said. “To be able to do my part for him, it just felt so good that he is on his way to achieving his dreams.”

Adicoff, who is vision impaired, had won his first individual Paralympic gold medal in the sprint classic race on Tuesday, becoming the first out gay American male athlete to win gold in the Winter Paralympics, according to Team USA. His second victory came in the interval start classic on Wednesday.

“The relay is really fun because you actually get to watch your teammates,” he said. “That’s my favorite part of the day. And getting tackled by Oksana at the finish.”

Adicoff had been celebrating his victories by taking a bow to his fans, families and friends. He took a bow while crossing the finish line after his second victory, and again at the podium ceremony. Fans have been wearing hats with Adicoff’s name.

“I’m trying to think of something new every time,” he said. “You’ve got to keep it fresh. You got to keep new ones coming. If anyone has any ideas, let me know.”

Adicoff will have a chance to celebrate again when he will compete Sunday in the 20-kilometer interval start free race, his final race at Milan Cortina.

Adicoff is believed to be one of five openly gay athletes representing the United States at Milan Cortina. He had not been openly gay when he competed in the previous Paralympics.

Adicoff had also helped the U.S. win the mixed relay in the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games after coming back from retirement following the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games, where he won a silver medal in the 10km classic. He also won two silver medals four years ago in Beijing.

Adicoff has no vision in his right eye and limited vision in his left eye after contracting chicken pox in utero. He grew up in Sun Valley, Idaho, and started doing Alpine skiing when he was 5 years old. Adicoff said his parents transitioned him to cross-country skiing after realizing he wasn’t going to be able to do well on Alpine.

Masters’ 23rd medal

Masters won her fourth gold medal at Milan Cortina, the most of any athletes so far, to take her total count between Winter and Summer Paralympic Games to 23 medals. She also competes in Para rowing and Para cycling in the Summer Games.

“It feels so unreal. Four times just feels like a fake number right now. For it to be gold is just a dream,” she said. “I’m just so lucky because I never even think about these stats at all when I race. I did not expect that at this Games at all, but there’s something in Italy and the air and the coffee, the pizza, that is treating me well.”

The 36-year-old Masters has competed in every Paralympic Games since 2012. She now has won 18 medals in the Winter Games and five in the Summer Games.

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AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

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