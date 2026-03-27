Itauma is heavyweight boxing’s rising star thanks to big KOs but Franklin poses test

Fearsome heavyweight Moses Itauma has drawn comparisons to a young Mike Tyson by knocking out one opponent after another. The…

Fearsome heavyweight Moses Itauma has drawn comparisons to a young Mike Tyson by knocking out one opponent after another.

The 21-year-old Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) doesn’t waste time. None of his last nine opponents have made it through two rounds. Indeed, Dillian Whyte — a former world title contender — didn’t last two minutes.

A world title shot seems not far off — a potential showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds three major belts, already has fans buzzing though the Ukrainian has downplayed it — but his next challenge comes Saturday night when he faces Jermaine Franklin Jr. in Manchester in a scheduled 10-round fight.

Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) is considered Itauma’s toughest test yet. The 32-year-old American took former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua the distance three years ago. That defeat came just over four months after his only other loss — to Whyte by majority decision, also in 12 rounds.

“I feel like Jermaine Franklin is the final piece of the puzzle. So, when I get asked about other fighters, that’s not going to happen if I don’t get through Jermaine Franklin,” Itauma said at Thursday’s press conference.

A 6-foot-2 (1.89-meter) British southpaw, Itauma combines power with elite hand speed and footwork. Only twice in his career — he turned pro three years ago in a debut KO victory that lasted just 23 seconds — has he failed to win by stoppage. Both of those were six-round bouts in 2023.

Still, two of his recent opponents — Mariusz Wach in 2024 and Mike Balogun last year — are in their 40s. Whyte is 37.

“People are wondering if I’ve got a chin or people are wondering if I can go the distance,” Itauma said. “Jermaine Franklin, that’s what he’s known for, he’s known for taking people the distance, giving them tough fights. He’s 32 years old. This isn’t a washed up has-been.”

Franklin, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, has won three straight bouts since his loss to Joshua in April 2023.

Naturally, he doesn’t see himself as simply a durable punching bag for Itauma.

“I feel disrespected but it’s part of the game, I’m used to the politics, I’m used to the tricks everybody does,” Franklin said. “I’m just ready to fight.”

The bout was originally scheduled for January but was delayed because Itauma sustained an injury, reportedly a biceps tear.

Who is Moses Itauma?

His father is Nigerian and his mother is from Slovakia, where Itauma was born. They moved to southeast England — Chatham in Kent — when he was young. Racism was one of the reasons they moved, he said last year.

“Times have changed but growing up … the Slovak people weren’t used to seeing people of color. It was hard,” Itauma said at a press conference in Nigeria last October.

“My brothers experienced it more only because they went to school. When we moved out of Slovakia, (I) wasn’t really old enough for me to experience it but my brothers definitely experienced it. My dad just said we’re packing our bags and we’re going to London — or Kent.”

Itauma said he’s a forgiving person and that he still returns to Slovakia each year to spend Christmas with his mother’s side of the family.

“I’ve still got love for the country but it definitely was tough growing up there.”

Confident but humble

Trash talking is part of the game in big-time boxing. It’s not really Itauma’s thing, though. In a promotional face-to-face with Whyte, he asked Whyte to take off his sunglasses. Itauma said he wanted to see if he was looking at “a wolf or a sheep.” The scary part for Whyte was that Itauma seemed genuinely interested in the answer.

In the first round of their fight in Saudi Arabia, Itauma dropped Whyte with a barrage of punches and casually walked to the neutral corner while the referee counted. Job done.

How to watch Itauma vs. Franklin

The fight at Co-op Live Arena is available on DAZN. The undercard is expected to begin at 5 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET). The ringwalks for Itauma and Franklin are expected at 11 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

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