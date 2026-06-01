Germany looking for World Cup redemption after successive early exits

BERLIN (AP) — The memories of two successive World Cup group-stage exits weigh heavily on the Germany team before another…

BERLIN (AP) — The memories of two successive World Cup group-stage exits weigh heavily on the Germany team before another attempt at restoring lost pride.

Surely it couldn’t happen again?

Germany, the four-time world champion, has been on a quest for redemption since its ignoble exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar marked a new low for the national team. Hansi Flick, the Germany coach at the time, held on for six more games before making way after three straight defeats.

Julian Nagelsmann took over in time for the 2024 European Championship and marked a new beginning with young, exciting players. Germany, the host, lost to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals, when Nagelsmann said there had been little between the teams and bullishly lamented having to wait two years before becoming world champion.

Nagelsmann has maintained that stance and repeated it again Thursday, even if his late decision to recall veteran goalkeeper Manual Neuer from two years of international retirement indicates a lack of conviction in Oliver Baumann, whom he’d previously indicated would be the No. 1 in goal after solid performances in qualifying.

Neuer is the only remaining member of the World Cup-winning team from 2014 in the Germany squad.

Calculated risk

Nagelsmann acknowledged that Neuer’s return is “a blow” for Baumann, a team player who is unlikely to grumble in public about the decision. But the 40-year-old Neuer’s experience over 124 games for Germany could be a boon for the squad in what will be the goalkeeper’s fifth World Cup tournament.

“Everyone knows what kind of aura he possesses and the quality he brings to a team,” Nagelsmann said. “We don’t have a goalkeeper problem.”

Neuer is just over two years older than the 38-year-old Nagelsmann – who will be at his first World Cup.

His inclusion lifts the average age of the squad to 27.98 years, the oldest since the 2002 World Cup under Rudi Völler, Kicker magazine reported.

Neuer’s teammate at Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich, will captain the side.

The only concerns are Neuer’s recurring injuries. Neuer was to miss Bayern Munich’s German Cup final against Stuttgart because of a calf injury.

Another group-stage flop unthinkable

Germany’s problems at the last two World Cups started with opening defeats to Mexico and Japan in Russia and Qatar, respectively.

Tournament newcomer Curaçao is unlikely to spring a surprise when they meet for their Group E opener in Houston on June 14.

Germany next faces Ivory Coast and Ecuador, potentially more difficult rivals, but Germany should still have enough firepower to advance from the group – particularly because FIFA’s expanded version of the tournament means 32 of the 48 participating teams will reach the knockout stage.

Youngs attackers to overcome defensive concerns

Germany had few problems in World Cup qualifying but has struggled against other European heavyweights like France, Portugal and Spain, suggesting it still has some way to go before it can compete against its main rivals.

Defensive stability is Nagelsmann’s biggest worry as Germany conceded four goals in two friendly wins over Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (1-0) in March.

Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck formed the central defensive partnerships for both games, with Kimmich – who plays in midfield for Bayern – at right back with David Raum or Nathaniel Brown on the left.

Serge Gnabry’s absence through injury is a blow, but Germany has enough attacking talent in Bayern’s Jamal Musiala and Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz for Nagelsmann to resist calls to bring Cologne teenager Said El Mala.

Bayern’s Lennart Karl, the youngest member of the squad at 18, is Nagelsmann’s wild card after recovering from a hamstring injury in time to feature.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.