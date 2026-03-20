Italy calls up Federico Chiesa for World Cup playoffs after almost 2-year absence

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has been called up by Italy for the first time in almost…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has been called up by Italy for the first time in almost two years for the upcoming World Cup playoffs, with the Azzurri desperate to avoid missing a third consecutive edition.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso named a 28-man squad on Friday.

The four-time World Cup champion needs to beat Northern Ireland in the playoffs on Thursday in Bergamo and then Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina away — five days later — to avoid going at least 16 years without playing a match at soccer’s biggest event.

Chiesa, who helped Italy win the European Championship in 2021, made the last of his 51 international appearances at Euro 2024, in the loss to Switzerland in the round of 16.

He left Juventus for Liverpool in August 2024 but has struggled for playing time, making just one Premier League start this season. Chiesa had begun his career at Fiorentina.

The 28-year-old forward has established himself as a fan favorite at Liverpool due to his high-energy workrate and passionate attitude.

Cagliari defender Marco Palestra was named in the Italy squad for the first time. Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini and Roma midfielder Niccolò Pisilli return after almost two-year absences.

Italy was eliminated in the playoffs by Sweden before the 2018 World Cup and by North Macedonia in 2022.

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Squad:

Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli).

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolò Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).

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