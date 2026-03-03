Inter Milan held 0-0 at Como in 1st leg of Italian Cup semifinals

COMO, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan was held to a 0-0 draw at neighboring Como in the first leg of…

COMO, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan was held to a 0-0 draw at neighboring Como in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals Tuesday.

Como had the better chances but couldn’t quite find the target. The second leg is scheduled for April 22.

Lazio plays Atalanta on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Inter, which faces AC Milan in a derby on Sunday, rested several usual starters.

Inter has won the Italian Cup nine times, while Como is chasing its first top-level trophy.

