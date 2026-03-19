Inter Milan eyes a lift as Lautaro Martínez nears return against Fiorentina

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has clearly missed Lautaro Martínez. But the Argentine World Cup winner could return this weekend…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has clearly missed Lautaro Martínez. But the Argentine World Cup winner could return this weekend to boost the Nerazzurri’s title charge.

Lautaro was back training this week as he recovers from a calf injury sustained in the first leg of Inter’s Champions League playoff exit to Bodø/Glimt.

In the absence of its talismanic captain and record goalscorer, Inter has won just two of its six matches.

The Nerazzurri are also winless in their past three games and are looking for a confidence boost at a resurgent Fiorentina on Sunday.

Lautaro’s recovery is being monitored daily and the forward is expected to start on the bench in Florence.

Cristian Chivu’s team has an eight-point lead over second-place AC Milan, although just two weeks ago Inter was hoping to go 13 points clear with a victory in the derby — which was won by Milan instead to slash the gap.

Key matchups

Milan missed an opportunity last Sunday to reopen the title race.

After Inter drew with Atalanta the previous evening, Milan could have cut the gap to five points with a win at Lazio. Instead, it lost and is looking over its shoulder at third-place Napoli.

Milan hosts Torino on Saturday. Napoli, which is one point behind Milan, plays at Cagliari on Friday.

At the other end of the table, Cremonese is seeking its first win of the calendar year and will be hoping a change of coach will help it. Marco Giampaolo’s first match in charge will be at Parma, which has managed to move the other way up the table and away from danger.

Cremonese is in 18th place and three points from safety. Lecce — in 17th — visits Champions League-chasing Roma.

Players to watch

Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay could be back together in the starting lineup for Napoli for the first time in nearly five months.

The former Premier League players linked up electrically at the beginning of the season before De Bruyne’s serious injury in October.

De Bruyne and McTominay, who has also just returned from injury, were brought on as halftime substitutes last week and had an immediate impact as they helped Napoli fight back to beat Lecce 2-1.

Out of action

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is out with a hamstring injury, while coach Chivu will be in the stands at Fiorentina after he was sent off in the controversial finale against Atalanta.

Roma is still without star forward Paulo Dybala, who recently underwent knee surgery.

Off the field

Como will be in mourning for Sunday’s match against relegation-threatened Pisa after the death of co-owner Michael Bambang Hartono.

The death of the 86-year-old Indonesian tobacco billionaire was announced on Thursday.

Como, which is coached by Cesc Fabregas, is close to a remarkable qualification for the Champions League in only its second season back in Serie A after a 21-year absence. It sits in fourth place in the table — above the likes of Juventus and Roma.

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