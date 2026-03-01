IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday At Streets of St. Petersburg St.Petersburg, Fla. Lap length: 1.8 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Alex Palou,…

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

3. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

4. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

5. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

6. (2) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (23) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

8. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

9. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

10. (3) Dennis Hauger, 100, Running.

11. (7) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

12. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

13. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

14. (9) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

15. (10) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

16. (25) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

17. (24) Caio Collet, 100, Running.

18. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

19. (14) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

20. (22) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.

21. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.

22. (13) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Did not finish.

23. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 39, Did not finish.

24. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

25. (21) Mick Schumacher, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.118 mph.

Time of Race: 01:52:21.6997.

Margin of Victory: 12.4948 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-34, Ericsson 35, Palou 36-37, Dixon 38-39, Foster 40-41, Palou 42-67, Lundgaard 68, Newgarden 69, Palou 70.

Points: Palou 54, McLaughlin 41, Lundgaard 36, Kirkwood 32, O’Ward 30, Ericsson 29, Newgarden 27, Grosjean 24, VeeKay 22, Hauger 20.

