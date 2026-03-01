IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.
2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
3. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
4. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
5. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
6. (2) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
7. (23) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
8. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
9. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
10. (3) Dennis Hauger, 100, Running.
11. (7) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
12. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
13. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
14. (9) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
15. (10) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
16. (25) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
17. (24) Caio Collet, 100, Running.
18. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
19. (14) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
20. (22) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.
21. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.
22. (13) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Did not finish.
23. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 39, Did not finish.
24. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
25. (21) Mick Schumacher, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.118 mph.
Time of Race: 01:52:21.6997.
Margin of Victory: 12.4948 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 7 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-34, Ericsson 35, Palou 36-37, Dixon 38-39, Foster 40-41, Palou 42-67, Lundgaard 68, Newgarden 69, Palou 70.
Points: Palou 54, McLaughlin 41, Lundgaard 36, Kirkwood 32, O’Ward 30, Ericsson 29, Newgarden 27, Grosjean 24, VeeKay 22, Hauger 20.
