IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington Results

Sunday
At Streets of Arlington
Arlington, TX, Texas
Lap length: miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running.
2. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
4. (1) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
5. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
6. (9) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
7. (18) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
8. (20) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
9. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
10. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
11. (25) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
12. (16) Caio Collet, 70, Running.
13. (13) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
14. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
15. (11) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
16. (19) Dennis Hauger, 70, Running.
17. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
18. (24) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
19. (14) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
20. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
21. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 69, Running.
22. (17) Mick Schumacher, 69, Running.
23. (15) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.
24. (22) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.
25. (8) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 66, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.086 mph.
Time of Race: 01:55:43.0642.
Margin of Victory: 0.3140 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 2 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Ericsson 1-15, Power 16-18, Rosenqvist 19, Power 20-21, Palou 22-28, Rosenqvist 29-34, Power 35-45, Palou 46-54, Kirkwood 55.
Points: Kirkwood 126, Palou 100, O’Ward 93, Newgarden 93, McLaughlin 85, Malukas 84, Lundgaard 80, Ericsson 77, Armstrong 70, Rossi 64.
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