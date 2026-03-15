IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington Results

Sunday At Streets of Arlington Arlington, TX, Texas Lap length: miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Streets of Arlington

Arlington, TX, Texas

Lap length: miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running.

2. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

4. (1) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

5. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

6. (9) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

7. (18) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

8. (20) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

9. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

10. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

11. (25) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

12. (16) Caio Collet, 70, Running.

13. (13) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

14. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

15. (11) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

16. (19) Dennis Hauger, 70, Running.

17. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

18. (24) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

19. (14) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

20. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

21. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 69, Running.

22. (17) Mick Schumacher, 69, Running.

23. (15) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.

24. (22) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.

25. (8) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 66, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.086 mph.

Time of Race: 01:55:43.0642.

Margin of Victory: 0.3140 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Ericsson 1-15, Power 16-18, Rosenqvist 19, Power 20-21, Palou 22-28, Rosenqvist 29-34, Power 35-45, Palou 46-54, Kirkwood 55.

Points: Kirkwood 126, Palou 100, O’Ward 93, Newgarden 93, McLaughlin 85, Malukas 84, Lundgaard 80, Ericsson 77, Armstrong 70, Rossi 64.

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