IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama Results

Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.
2. (10) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (3) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
4. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
5. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
6. (4) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
7. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (7) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
10. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
11. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
12. (23) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
13. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
14. (16) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
16. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (12) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
18. (15) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
19. (17) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
20. (19) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
21. (21) Caio Collet, 90, Running.
22. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
23. (24) Dennis Hauger, 89, Running.
24. (20) Mick Schumacher, 89, Running.
25. (22) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.210 mph.
Time of Race: 01:45:57.8223.
Margin of Victory: 13.2775 seconds.
Cautions: 0 for 0 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-43, Rahal 44, Lundgaard 45-50, Palou 51-64, Lundgaard 65-68, Palou 69.
Points: Kirkwood 156, Palou 154, Lundgaard 121, Malukas 116, Newgarden 113, O’Ward 106, McLaughlin 99, Ericsson 99, Armstrong 98, Dixon 85.
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