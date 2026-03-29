IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama Results

Sunday At Barber Motorsports Park Leeds, Ala. Lap length: 2.38 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Leeds, Ala.

Lap length: 2.38 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (10) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (3) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

5. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

6. (4) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

7. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (7) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

11. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

12. (23) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

13. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (16) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

16. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (12) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

18. (15) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

19. (17) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

20. (19) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

21. (21) Caio Collet, 90, Running.

22. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

23. (24) Dennis Hauger, 89, Running.

24. (20) Mick Schumacher, 89, Running.

25. (22) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.210 mph.

Time of Race: 01:45:57.8223.

Margin of Victory: 13.2775 seconds.

Cautions: 0 for 0 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-43, Rahal 44, Lundgaard 45-50, Palou 51-64, Lundgaard 65-68, Palou 69.

Points: Kirkwood 156, Palou 154, Lundgaard 121, Malukas 116, Newgarden 113, O’Ward 106, McLaughlin 99, Ericsson 99, Armstrong 98, Dixon 85.

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