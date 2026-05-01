Pirates open 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (20-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-16, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:45…

Cincinnati Reds (20-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-16, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -134, Reds +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Pittsburgh has an 8-9 record at home and a 16-16 record overall. The Pirates have hit 34 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 10-3 record on the road and a 20-11 record overall. The Reds are 11-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales has a .317 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has five doubles. Ryan O’Hearn is 10 for 38 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .282 batting average, and has five doubles, 10 home runs, 14 walks and 24 RBIs. Nathaniel Lowe is 11 for 33 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 7-3, .252 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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