Schwarber leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (12-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-16, second in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (12-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-16, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (2-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after Kyle Schwarber’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Miami is 15-16 overall and 10-6 at home. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .381.

Philadelphia has a 12-19 record overall and a 4-9 record in road games. The Phillies are 7-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with seven home runs while slugging .576. Otto Lopez is 12 for 42 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Schwarber leads the Phillies with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Brandon Marsh is 12 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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