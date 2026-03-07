Indiana faces Portland on 8-game skid

Indiana Pacers (15-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (30-34, 10th in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Indiana Pacers (15-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (30-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a win against Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-15 at home. Portland ranks eighth in the league with 45.7 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 11.5.

The Pacers are 5-26 on the road. Indiana is 6-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 111.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 118.1 the Trail Blazers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarace Walker is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Micah Potter is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 115.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Kris Murray: day to day (illness), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.