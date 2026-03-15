How to Bet the Oscars: Best Sportsbooks, Prediction Markets, Promos

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The 98th Oscars is set for Sunday night at 7 pm ET. If you are wanting to learn how to bet on the Oscars, you’ve come to the right place. Prediction markets give movie fans an opportunity to win money on the award show.









We recommend using Kalshi and OG.com to bet on the Oscars. Buy contacts for the Best Picture, Best Actor and more. Register here on Kalshi to collect a $10 bonus and sign up here on OG.com to lock-in five 100% profit boosts.

How to Bet on the Oscars in Most States

How to Bet the Oscars Prediction Market Apps and Online Sportsbooks Kalshi Welcome Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Og.com Welcome Offer Get (5) 100% Profit Boosts DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 15, 2026

Go up against other customers in prediction market apps. Since you aren’t facing the house, this peer-to-peer model is available across the country. The show will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Conan O’Brien will host, and you can follow along on ABC or Hulu.

If you create an account on Kalshi, you can get a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades. And the welcome offer on OG.com supplies (5) 100% profit boosts, so you can get an extra $100 over the next five days.

Markets for Best Picture and Best Actor

Many movie fans will be interested on which film will get the nod for Best Picture. These are the current chances on Kalshi:

One Battle After Another: 78%

Sinners: 19%

Hamnet: 3%

Marty Supreme: 2%

This means you can purchase contracts for One Battle After Another at 78 cents each. If it ends up winning the award, it will result in a $1 payout.









The same can be said for making prediction on the Best Actor:

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners): 57%

Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme): 35%

Wagnor Moura (The Secret Agent): 6%

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another): 5%

The site shows how the market has moved over the last few months. Timothee Chalamet was the favorite back in January, but Michael B. Jordan made the jump. Watch the markets move during the show and find opportunities to make trades and secure a profit.

More Awards and Markets on Sunday Night

We discussed the two most popular awards, but you can bet on the many other Oscars on Sunday night. Kalshi has markets for the following categories:

Director

Supporting Actor

Actress

Supporting Actress

Cinematography

Animated Film

International Feature Film

Adapted Screenplay

Music

Film Editing

Original Screenplay

Casting

Sound

Hair and Makeup

If you’re more interested in which celebrities will make an appearance at the Oscars, you can buy contracts for who will be at the show. For example, it has Margot Robbie with a 57% chance to be at the Oscars, while Ryan Gosling is at 30%.

States with Betting Odds for the Oscars

Only a handful of states allow traditional sportsbooks to provide odds on the Oscars. But those in AZ, IN, KS, LA, MA, MI, NJ and WV can still use apps like DraftKings









Place a $5 bet on the Oscars with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score a $200 bonus.