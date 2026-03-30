High tech, low visibility: New ribbon boards cause partly obstructed views at D-backs’ Chase Field

PHOENIX (AP) — A set of brand-new ribbon boards at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks has caused partially obstructed…

PHOENIX (AP) — A set of brand-new ribbon boards at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks has caused partially obstructed views of the playing field for dozens of seats at Chase Field, and the team said it will relocate unhappy ticket holders.

The boards — which circle the field and were installed as part of an offseason upgrade for a facility that’s nearly 30 years old — have mainly affected the view from the front row of the upper deck.

“We are well aware that the view has changed for ticket holders in the first row and are also not happy about it,” D-backs CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement. “We are working closely with them to relocate to an acceptable location. For some fans, the seats may be a partially obstructed view, but I clearly understand they previously were not and apologize. We had a similar situation years ago on the suite level when we first built its ribbon.”

Some press box seats were also partially obstructed, meaning the D-backs had to relocate the game operations crew before Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit Tigers. The crew includes the official scorer, pitch clock operator and the person who runs the Automated Ball-Strike system.

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