Hat trick for Raphinha as Barcelona beats Sevilla 5-2 to stay 4 points clear of Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha scored a hat trick, including two goals from the penalty spot, as Barcelona reclaimed its…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha scored a hat trick, including two goals from the penalty spot, as Barcelona reclaimed its four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Barcelona routed Sevilla 5-2 for its fourth straight league win and boosted its confidence ahead of the second leg of its Champions League last 16 match against Newcastle on Wednesday. Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal’s penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the first leg.

Madrid beat Elche 4-1 on Saturday to temporarily cut Barcelona’s lead to one point.

After Portugal defender João Cancelo was fouled in the box, Raphinha put the Catalan side ahead in the ninth minute with a little dink of a shot known as a “Panenka,” which fooled goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Cancelo, who returned to Barcelona this winter on loan from Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, earned another penalty in the 18th and Raphinha again converted. Vlachodimos read the shot well and managed to touch the ball but could not stop it.

Dani Olmo made it 3-0 in the 38th minute from Marc Bernal’s cross.

Oso pulled one back for Sevilla before halftime and Raphinha completed his hat trick after the interval with a shot that took a deflection and went over the ‘keeper. Cancelo then added more luster to the win, with Djibril Sow reducing the gap in added time.

Gavi returns

Barcelona midfielder Gavi returned to action after more than 200 days on the sidelines because of a right knee meniscus operation.

Gavi came on in the 82nd minute as a replacement for Raphinha to huge cheers. He was then applauded every time he touched the ball.

Elsewhere, Mallorca came from behind to beat Espanyol 2-1, and Real Betis and Celta Vigo drew 1-1.

Striker Gonçalo Guedes scored a brace as Real Sociedad defeated Osasuna 3-1.

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