Injured Kane with Bayern for Atalanta in Champions League but doubtful to start

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane trained following a calf injury and traveled with Bayern Munich to Italy on Monday with no certainty of starting the Champions League game at Atalanta on Tuesday.

Kane missed Friday’s 4-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga with what coach Vincent Kompany described as a “knock on his calf.” Nicolas Jackson played in his place and scored as Bayern continued its push for the German title.

The England captain’s movement didn’t seem to be affected Monday as he strode out for training and joined teammates in some exercises with the ball.

“Harry Kane came through training very well today and now we need to decide what the best thing is for tomorrow,” Kompany said after arriving in Italy.

“We want to wait until tomorrow morning to see how he’s come through this training session but the important thing for us is that he’s with us in the squad. Whether it’s from the start or not, we need to decide now, but the important thing is that he can play a role tomorrow. That’s the priority.”

Bayern heads to Italy for the last-16 first-leg game aiming to continue a run of reaching at least the Champions League quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

Atalanta managed a remarkable turnaround at home in Bergamo in the previous round to eliminate another German team, beating Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate, but is winless in three Italian league and cup games since then.

