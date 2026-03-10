Harry Kane on the bench for Bayern at Atalanta in Champions League after injury

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Harry Kane will start on the bench for Bayern Munich in the German team’s Champions League…

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Harry Kane will start on the bench for Bayern Munich in the German team’s Champions League game at Atalanta on Tuesday after spending recent days recovering from a calf injury.

Nicolas Jackson starts up front for Bayern instead of Kane, who missed last week’s Bundesliga win over Borussia Moenchengladbach with the calf problem.

“He’s trained once and for sure he can play a role today,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told broadcaster Prime Video. “We’re happy that he’s with us today. It was too early for a start but he can play a role today nevertheless and that’s positive for us today.”

Jonas Urbig starts in goal in place of Manuel Neuer, who went off at halftime Friday with a tear in his left calf, the same injury he had last month.

Defender Jonathan Tah, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic and forwards Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry all start after they were unused substitutes in Bayern’s last game Friday. Defender Josip Stanisic also returns to the starting lineup after playing off the bench Friday.

Bayern is aiming to continue a run of reaching at least the Champions League quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

Atalanta managed a remarkable turnaround at home in Bergamo in the previous round to eliminate another German team, beating Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate, but it is winless in three Italian league and cup games since then.

