Hansi Flick says Barcelona will be his last coaching job

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona may be the last team Hansi Flick coaches. Flick said on Tuesday he doesn’t plan…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona may be the last team Hansi Flick coaches.

Flick said on Tuesday he doesn’t plan on coaching anymore when his stint with Barcelona is over. He spoke ahead of the match against Newcastle in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. The teams drew 1-1 in England last week.

Newly re-elected club president Joan Laporta said he plans to extend the German coach’s contract until 2028. Flick said it’s not the time to talk about renewing a contract which ends in 2027, but hinted he was keen to end his career at Barcelona.

“Everyone knows I’m happy here, but I also need to talk with my family,” the 61-year-old Flick said. “There will be time for that. I love working here. I’ve got a fantastic family and great support in Barcelona. In football, I always aim for the highest level. I’m not thinking about leaving. Barça will be my last club.”

He did not elaborate on a possible plan in place for his retirement.

Laporta was re-elected on Sunday for another five years after winning a leadership vote among members.

Flick, a former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, came to Barcelona in 2024.

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