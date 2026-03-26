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Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 26, 2026, 5:01 PM

Auburn at Alabama — SECN+

Kentucky at LSU — SECN+

Michigan vs. Alabama at United Center (Chicago, IL) — TBS, truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV

Mississippi at Tennessee — SECN

North Dakota State at Alabama — SECN+

Oklahoma at LSU — SECN+

Missouri at Auburn — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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