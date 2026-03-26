Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Auburn at Alabama — SECN+
Kentucky at LSU — SECN+
Michigan vs. Alabama at United Center (Chicago, IL) — TBS, truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV
Mississippi at Tennessee — SECN
North Dakota State at Alabama — SECN+
Oklahoma at LSU — SECN+
Missouri at Auburn — SECN+
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