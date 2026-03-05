Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Winthrop at Auburn — SECN+
North Florida at Alabama — SECN+
Lipscomb at Mississippi State — SECN+
Sacramento State at LSU — SECN+
Women’s College Gymnastics: Alabama – Kentucky — SECN+
LSU at Tennessee — SECN+
Alabama at Mississippi — SECN+
Kentucky at Auburn — SECN+
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.