Grizzlies center Zach Edey headed for another operation on his ailing left ankle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is going to have another operation on his ailing left ankle.

The 7-foot-3 Edey has been sidelined since Dec. 7 because of a stress reaction in his ankle. He is averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over 11 games in his second season.

Edey’s operation is expected to address ongoing discomfort and bone stress, according to the team. He also had surgery on his left ankle in June after he was voted to the All-Rookie first team.

The 23-year-old Edey, a two-time AP National Player of the Year at Purdue, missed 12 games early in his rookie season because of a sprained left ankle.

Edey is expected to make a full recovery, the Grizzlies said, and a timeline will be provided following his surgery.

The team also said forward Brandon Clarke will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. The 29-year-old Clarke has been out since Dec. 20 because of a strained right calf.

