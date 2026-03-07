Griezmann not moving to MLS this season, Atletico Madrid sporting director says

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is not making an imminent move to Major League Soccer, according to the sporting director…

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is not making an imminent move to Major League Soccer, according to the sporting director of Atletico Madrid.

The 34-year-old former France star had been linked to a transfer to Orlando City.

But Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany said Saturday that “he has this season and two more years with us. I don’t see any major news.”

“He is going to continue with us and nothing more,” Alemany said before Griezmann got an assist to help beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in La Liga.

Griezmann, 34, is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer. He helped France win the 2018 World Cup before retiring from international soccer in 2024.

He has lost his starring role with Diego Simeone’s side this year with his coach managing his minutes, but even so he has scored 12 goals this campaign in all competitions.

Atletico will play Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final on April 18. Atletico is also third in the Spanish league and will play Tottenham in the Champions League round of 16 next week.

