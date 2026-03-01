Gostisbehere sparks Hurricanes’ 5th straight win, 5-2 over Red Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to their fifth…

Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Sebastian Aho and Eric Robinson also scored for the Hurricanes, who have used a 12-game point streak (10-0-2) to surge to the top of the Eastern Conference with 82 points.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves to improve to 14-1-2 in his career against the Red Wings.

Simon Edvinsson and Patrick Kane scored and Cam Talbot stopped 31 shots for the Red Wings, who lost for the fifth time in seven games (2-4-1).

The Hurricanes built a 3-0 lead to continue their recent hot play at home. They lost their first two home games in January but have gone 10-0-1 at home since a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Jan. 3.

Gostisbehere scored at 2:18 in the third period to give the Hurricanes some breathing room after Detroit cut the margin to 3-2 at the end of the second period.

Blake, with assists from Gostisbehere and Hall, extended the Hurricanes’ margin to 5-2 with a goal at 5:30 in the third.

RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the shootout winner and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers rallied to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After an overtime in which each team had several good scoring chances, Trocheck beat Penguins goaltender Stuart Skinner with the only goal of the shootout as the Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak. Shesterkin made five saves in overtime.

Mika Zibanejad and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Rangers. The last-place Rangers are 7-15-5 at home this season.

Anthony Mantha and defenseman Ryan Shea scored for the Penguins, who had their two-game winning streak stopped. Pittsburgh is 8-1-2 since Jan. 17.

FLYERS 3, BRUINS 1

PHIALDELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny opened the scoring in the third period and set up Jaime Drysdale’s goal, Dan Vladar made 26 saves and Philadelphia beat Boston.

Konecny scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season, sliding the puck past Jeremy Swayman off a drop pass from Christian Dvorak at 3:41 of the third. Konency then set up Drysdale for a wrister that made it 2-0 with 8:05 left.

Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston on a deflection with 6:57 to go. Flyers captain Sean Couturier had an empty-netter to snap a 31-game goal drought.

Philadelphia won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 3-6 to move within six points of Boston for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins are 5-1-3 in their last nine.

Swayman made 14 saves.

SHARKS 5, OILERS 4

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Shakir Mukhamadullin broke a tie midway through the third period and San Jose snapped a five-game winless streak by beating Edmonton.

Mukhamadullin beat Connor Ingram with a slap shot from the point with 10:39 to play to give the Sharks their first victory since Jan. 27 at Vancouver. San Jose had been 0-4-1 since then, starting when the Sharks blew a 3-0 lead in the third period to Edmonton before losing in overtime.

Olympic star Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring for San Jose as he got the best of his matchup against his linemate from Canada in the Olympics, Connor McDavid.

Michael Misa, Barclay Goodrow and Alexander Wennberg also scored for San Jose. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Trent Frederic and Jake Walman scored for Edmonton, while McDavid chipped in with three assists to give him an NHL-leading 103 points on the season.

Ingram made 28 saves.

DEVILS 3, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves, Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton had second-period goals and New Jersey beat St. Louis to end a five-game losing streak.

Markstrom lost his shutout bid with 1:18 left when Pavel Buchnevich scored with goalie Jordan Binnington off for an extra attacker.

Nico Hischier scored into an empty net in the final seconds.

Binnington made 30 saves in his first game since backstopping Canada to the Olympic final.

Meier scored his 16th goal of the season at 5:37 of the second, firing in a wrist shot from the right circle. He has three goals in his last six NHL games. For Switzerland in the Olympics, Meier had three goals and four assists in five games.

AVALANCHE 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored two goals, Gavin Brindley had the go-ahead score early in the third period and Colorado beat Chicago.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves for Colorado, which killed off two penalties early in the third period to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Minnesota on Thursday night.

Colorado has an NHL-best 87 points and leads Dallas in the Western Conference by six points and Minnesota by seven. The Stars have played one more game than the Avalanche and the Wild have played two more.

Connor Bedard scored for Chicago, which has lost eight of nine and continues to struggle to score. The Blackhawks have just 12 goals in their eight losses.

Spencer Knight made 32 saves for Chicago, which had just nine shots through the first two periods.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored 1:50 into overtime as New York beat Columbus for its fourth straight win.

Holmstrom got the feed from Tony DeAngelo and had a clear path up the right side of the ice before cutting toward the net with a wrist shot to beat Columbus’ Jet Greaves.

It was Holmstrom’s 14th goal of the season and his second in overtime. The Islanders are 8-0 in overtime games this season, the only team in the league that hasn’t lost in the extra period.

Scott Mayfield had a goal and assist for the Islanders. Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to erase a two-goal deficit. Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots.

Columbus’ Zach Wereneki, who had the assist on Jack Hughes’ goal in the United States’ gold-medal victory over Canada at the Olympics, had a pair of assists and extended his points streak to a nine games, the longest run by a defenseman in franchise history.

Werenski, second among NHL defensemen with 65 points, has 13 in his last nine games (two goals, 11 assists). It was Werenski’s 21st multipoint game this season and the 100th of his 10-year career. With 621 games played, he’s the fifth-fastest active defenseman to reach the mark.

Isac Lundeström, Mason Marchment, Adam Fantilli had Columbus’ goals. Greaves made 22 saves.

KINGS 2, FLAMES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 29 saves, Alex Laferriere scored in the second period and Los Angeles beat Calgary to end a five-game losing streak.

Forsberg had his second shutout of the season and 10th of his NHL career, two nights after coming on in relief of Darcy Kuemper in the second period of an 8-1 home loss to Edmonton.

Laferriere scored with 4:24 left in second, putting his own rebound past goalie Dustin Wolf for his 14th goal of the season. Adrian Kempe added his 22nd into an empty net in the final minute.

Wolf made 35 saves. He spent seven years in the Los Angeles Junior Kings youth program before playing major junior for Everett in the Western Hockey League.

SABRES 6, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists and Buffalo beat Tampa Bay for its third straight victory.

Zach Metsa had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves to help Buffalo move within four points of the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning.

The Sabres improved to 16-2-1 in their past 19 on the road, ending Tampa Bay’s 10-game home winning streak.

Dominic James and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning have lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 15-18.

Andrei Vasilevksiy, who was 17-0-1 in his previous starts, was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in his first regulation loss since Dec. 18. Jonas Johansson came on in relief and stopped 20 shots.

SENATORS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each scored twice and Ottawa beat Toronto.

Thomas Chabot also scored, Cozens added an assist and Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored for Toronto in its third straight loss.

Rielly got the scoring started less than three minutes into the first period, but it was all Senators from there. Ottawa had the next 19 shots on goal and scored three straight to take a two-goal lead midway through the second period.

Nylander cut it to 3-2, but Batherson struck back with his second of the period less than two minutes later on a play Toronto unsuccessfully challenged for offside.

Cozens scored his second goal on the ensuing penalty, chasing goalie Joseph Woll after 23 saves on 28 shots. Anthony Stolarz stopped all 12 shots he faced.

CANADIENS 6, CAPITALS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two first-period goals to help propel Montreal to a win over Washington.

Mike Matheson and Kirby Dach scored goals in the second period for Montreal, which has recorded at least a point in seven consecutive games (5-0-2).

Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans added empty-net goals in the third and Suzuki had two assists. Jakub Dobes made 27 saves as he improved his record to 9-0-2 over his last 11 games.

Caufield now has a team-high 35 goals this season. It took all of 30 seconds for the Canadiens to find the back of the net, marking the fastest game-opening goal scored by Montreal this season. Jakob Chychrun’s point shot was blocked by Caufield, resulting in a breakaway for the forward. His snap shot beat Charlie Lindgren to the glove side.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals, who had their three-game win streak snapped. The Capitals captain has scored 44 goals and recorded 76 points in just 63 career matchups against the Canadiens.

Lindgren stopped 19 shots in his first start since Jan. 29.

STARS 3, PREDATORS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored 1:47 into overtime, lifting Dallas to a comeback victory over Nashville for its eighth straight win.

Nathan Bastian and Wyatt Johnston scored in regulation for the Stars, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Dallas has rallied from deficits to win each of its three games against Nashville this season — two after trailing 2-0.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots in his first start since returning from the Milan-Cortina Olympics, where he was the backup for the gold medal-winning U.S. team. He’s 7-0 in his last seven starts.

Dallas tied the team’s longest winning streak, set March 16 to April 3, 2024. The Stars have won their last six home games and improved to 20-4-9 in one-goal games this season. They have the second-most wins in the NHL in one-goal games, behind only the New York Islanders (22-5-5).

Michael Bunting and Steven Stamkos each scored for the Predators in the opening period. Juuse Saros made 22 saves.

KRAKEN 5, CANUCKS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice and added an assist as Seattle beat Vancouver.

Vince Dunn, Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid during which they were outscored 9-2 following the Olympic break. Joey Daccord made 27 saves.

The Canucks, who dropped their fifth straight, got a goal from Liam Ohgren. Kevin Lankinen made 20 stops but has now allowed 15 goals over his last three starts.

Dunn — playing in his 600th career game — scored at 7:36 of the first period from the top of the left circle to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Stephenson scored on a rebound with 9:40 remaining in the first period to make it 2-0. Adam Larsson recorded his 200th career assist on the goal.

Ohgren’s slap shot beat Daccord at 8:28 of the second period to cut the lead 2-1.

Eberle made it 3-1 with 6:13 left in the second, scoring his team-leading 21st goal of the season. He outskated his defender and finished the breakaway with a backhand.

