Golden Knights host the Penguins on losing streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-15, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-22-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights aim to break their three-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas has a 29-22-14 record overall and a 14-10-7 record in home games. The Golden Knights have allowed 201 goals while scoring 209 for a +8 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 32-17-15 overall and 16-8-7 on the road. The Penguins have gone 32-4-8 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Penguins won 5-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 18 goals and 47 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony Mantha has 24 goals and 24 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Penguins: 4-2-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

