Giménez has winning hit in ninth as Blue Jays beat Athletics 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Andrés Giménez drove in the winning run with a two-out single in the ninth inning and the…

TORONTO (AP) — Andrés Giménez drove in the winning run with a two-out single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

Giménez had three RBIs, including a two-run triple in the fifth.

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers hit two home runs, including a game-tying blast off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman (1-0) in the top of the ninth, but Toronto used three straight hits off Justin Sterner (0-1) to win it in the bottom half.

Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto singled, went to third on Ernie Clement’s high-bouncing double over third base, and scored when Giménez grounded a base hit up the middle.

Making his major league debut after signing with the Blue Jays in January, Okamoto finished 2 for 3. He struck out swinging in his first at-bat, walked and scored Toronto’s first run of the season in a two-run fifth, then lined his first hit in the seventh.

Hoffman blew the save in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2025 World Series when he gave up a game-tying homer to Miguel Rojas.

Friday’s tying homer came one batter after Toronto successfully challenged umpire Marvin Hudson’s two-strike call on Nick Kurtz to begin the ninth, with Kurtz called out on strikes.

Before Friday’s game, Blue Jays sluggers George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stood at home plate to address fans, then counted down to the unveiling of a banner celebrating Toronto’s first American League pennant since 1993.

Kevin Gausman set a Blue Jays opening day record by striking out 11 batters in six innings. Gausman allowed one run and one hit.

Gausman didn’t walk a batter in his third career opening day start, his first with Toronto.

Langeliers had the lone hit off Gausman, a solo homer in the fourth.

The A’s lost for the fifth time in their past six opening day games.

Up next

RHP Dylan Cease makes his Blue Jays debut Saturday afternoon against Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs.

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