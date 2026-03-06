GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= KHSAA Playoffs= Regional Championship= Ashland Blazer 53, Russell 49 Notre Dame 40, Holy Cross (Covington) 39 Regional=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Championship=

Ashland Blazer 53, Russell 49

Notre Dame 40, Holy Cross (Covington) 39

Regional=

Anderson Co. 40, Owen County 23

Barren Co. 45, Monroe Co. 25

Bethlehem 63, Campbellsville 45

Calloway Co. 62, Mayfield 33

Campbell County (KY) 66, Nicholas Co. 55

Crittenden Co. 49, Caldwell Co. 38

Frederick Douglass 43, Madison Southern 32

George Rogers Clark 101, Mason Co. 37

Johnson Central 58, Betsy Layne 39

Letcher County Central 59, Estill Co. 54

Owensboro Catholic 75, Edmonson Co. 48

Simon Kenton 58, Spencer Co. 37

South Laurel 56, Knox Central 31

West Jessamine 61, Rockcastle County 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

