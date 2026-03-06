GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Championship=
Ashland Blazer 53, Russell 49
Notre Dame 40, Holy Cross (Covington) 39
Regional=
Anderson Co. 40, Owen County 23
Barren Co. 45, Monroe Co. 25
Bethlehem 63, Campbellsville 45
Calloway Co. 62, Mayfield 33
Campbell County (KY) 66, Nicholas Co. 55
Crittenden Co. 49, Caldwell Co. 38
Frederick Douglass 43, Madison Southern 32
George Rogers Clark 101, Mason Co. 37
Johnson Central 58, Betsy Layne 39
Letcher County Central 59, Estill Co. 54
Owensboro Catholic 75, Edmonson Co. 48
Simon Kenton 58, Spencer Co. 37
South Laurel 56, Knox Central 31
West Jessamine 61, Rockcastle County 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.