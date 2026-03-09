France rugby player Jégou cited for alleged eye gouging during Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — France flanker Oscar Jégou has been cited for alleged eye gouging during his team’s Six Nations rugby…

DUBLIN (AP) — France flanker Oscar Jégou has been cited for alleged eye gouging during his team’s Six Nations rugby loss to Scotland.

TV footage appeared to show Jégou making contact with the eye of Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman during a maul in the second half of France’s 50-40 defeat at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Tournament organizers said in a statement late Sunday that Jégou has been cited for “an act of foul play,” which can be physical abuse including “contact with the eye or eye area.”

Jégou will attend an independent disciplinary hearing via video conference early Tuesday.

France leads the Six Nations on points difference from Scotland heading into the final round of matches on Saturday.

France hosts England and Scotland visits Ireland, which is two points back in third place and the only other team in with a chance of winning the title.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.