Former Raptor Jontay Porter, who was banned from NBA for gambling, to play in independent league

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter, who was banned for life from the NBA in 2024 after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games, even betting on the Raptors to lose, is planning to play professional basketball again.

Porter has signed with the Seattle Superhawks, a member of the independent United States Basketball League. The USBL was originally formed in 1985, ceased operations in 2008 and announced its return in November.

Porter, who was denied a request to be allowed to resume his basketball career in Greece in 2024 while awaiting sentencing for his role in the betting scandal that got him banned from the league, will have the chance to play again when the Superhawks begin their season at home on Saturday. In a statement shared with The Associated Press, the USBL said it believes in second chances, and that the Superhawks are confident in Porter’s sincerity.

“While Jontay fully acknowledges the consequences of his actions, he has demonstrated genuine remorse and a strong commitment to personal growth,” the statement said. “The USBL and the Superhawks are united in offering him the chance to continue his basketball journey, both as an athlete and as an example of how redemption can take shape through accountability and hard work.”

Porter pleaded guilty in July 2024 in federal court in Brooklyn to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. He acknowledged that he agreed to withdraw early from games so that co-conspirators could win bets on his performance.

Porter was on a two-way contract at the time of his violations, which meant he could bounce back and forth between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. His salary was $410,000, and a standard NBA contract would have been more than $2 million. In pleading guilty, Porter acknowledged wrongdoing, saying he did it “to get out from under large gambling debts.”

“I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry,” Porter said at the time.

Prosecutors estimated his sentence at a range from just under three and a half years in prison to a little over four years.

Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games in the 2023-24 season for Toronto. He also played in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season.

